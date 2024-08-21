NJ wiping out medical debt, do you qualify? NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

EWING — A resurgence of pumpkin spice drinks, the sun is setting a little sooner and teases of fall-like weather — all signs for students to head back to the classroom.

The College of New Jersey is welcoming a little over 1,300 freshmen before the week is through, according to Director of Residential Education & Housing Tina Tormey. The pandemic introduced what's now the new normal for their move-in day: the drop-and-go format with an assigned three-hour slot.

"The nice thing is that you don't have a building with 500 students and then their family or their support team who's helping them move in on a 90-degree day fighting over elevator space," Tormey said.

MONROE (Gloucester) — This South Jersey township was the site of a body-deforming acid attack against a 42-year-old woman last month, an act of apparent retribution by her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

The acid-wielding assailants — Betty Jo Lane, 38, and Jmarr McNeil, 39, both of Jacksonville, Florida — and the ex-partner, William DiBernardino, 49, of Boynton Beach, Florida, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal attempt, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon unlawful purpose, and stalking.

JACKSON — Someone yelled "heil Hitler" into several homes Monday night and then ran off, according to police.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report that an individual opened the front door of "multiple homes" in the Harmony Falls neighborhood around 8:30 p.m and then ran off.

An image from security cameras shows that the culprit, believed to be a teenager, was wearing a blue helmet or hat and a black T-shirt with the word "VANS" in large yellow letters.

TRENTON – About 50,000 New Jersey individuals and families will have some or all of their medical debt eliminated, Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Tuesday.

Through a partnership with the non-profit Undue Medical Debt, the state used more than $550,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds to buy up bundled portfolios of past-due medical debt in New Jersey.

Instead of trying to collect, Undue forgives the debt.

