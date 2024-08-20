NJ cops looking for guy yelling Nazi salutes into Jackson homes

NJ cops looking for guy yelling Nazi salutes into Jackson homes

Security video footage of person who opened the doors of several Jackson homes 8/19/24 (The Lakewood Scoop)

☑️ The Jackson neighborhood is located near the border with Lakewood

☑️ Security video shows the culprit at one home

☑️ Jackson police want to hear from other victims

JACKSON — Someone yelled "heil Hitler" into several homes and then ran off, according to police.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report that an individual opened the front door of "multiple homes" in the Harmony Falls neighborhood around 8:30 p.m and then ran off.

An image from security cameras shows that the culprit, believed to be a teenager, was wearing a blue helmet or hat and a black T-shirt with the word "VANS" in large yellow letters.

Harmony Falls is off County Line Road near the border with Lakewood, which has one of the highest Jewish populations in New Jersey.

ALSO READ: Grand jury indicts man on charges of killing mom in jealous rage

Map shows location of Harmony Falls neighborhood in Jackson (Canva)
loading...

Did it happen at other homes?

Jackson police Chief Matthew Kunz said a door was opened before inappropriate comments were made. Comments were possibly spoken through closed screen doors.

The chief asked anyone with information about the incidents to call 732-833-3016.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Every major Spirit Halloween location in New Jersey for 2024

Please note that not all major city locations may be open for the upcoming season yet. Click/tap on the locations below for more info and hours.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The 10 best and 10 worst states to retire

For their 2024 report, Bankrate.com analyzed factors such as cost of living, health care and crime to rank the 50 states as places where you might want to consider retirement. Visit this link for the complete report.

Gallery Credit: Bankrate/New Jersey 101.5

Road trip! The hottest theme parks in the Six Flags-Cedar Fair family

Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Filed Under: Lakewood, Ocean County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM