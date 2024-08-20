☑️ The Jackson neighborhood is located near the border with Lakewood

JACKSON — Someone yelled "heil Hitler" into several homes and then ran off, according to police.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report that an individual opened the front door of "multiple homes" in the Harmony Falls neighborhood around 8:30 p.m and then ran off.

An image from security cameras shows that the culprit, believed to be a teenager, was wearing a blue helmet or hat and a black T-shirt with the word "VANS" in large yellow letters.

Harmony Falls is off County Line Road near the border with Lakewood, which has one of the highest Jewish populations in New Jersey.

Map shows location of Harmony Falls neighborhood in Jackson

Did it happen at other homes?

Jackson police Chief Matthew Kunz said a door was opened before inappropriate comments were made. Comments were possibly spoken through closed screen doors.

The chief asked anyone with information about the incidents to call 732-833-3016.

