Grand jury indicts NJ man on charges of killing mom, 29, in jealous rage

WALL — A grand jury has returned an indictment against a man charged with stabbing his girlfriend multiple times with a machete.

Alex Williams, 24, of Wall, repeatedly hacked Brianna Greenwood in the parking lot of the Glen Oaks apartment complex off Allenwood Road on May 23, causing "multiple significant injuries," according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.

According to the complaint and affidavit in the case Williams, screamed at Greenwood accusing her of cheating on him after dating for seven months. Greenwood's 3-year-old was sitting in a car seat in his mother's vehicle and saw the entire attack.

Police officers found Greenwood sitting against Williams' car. Officers said her left arm appeared to be almost completely severed above the wrist, according to the affidavit. She also had several gashes on her face. Williams was arrested after police found him on a park bench in the apartment complex.

Brianna Greenwood (Antoine Craft)

Death after a week

Initially charged with attempted murder, charges were upgraded to first-degree murder after Greenwood succumbed to her injuries a week later.

Williams is also charged with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, one count of third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (machete) and one count of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

Williams is being held pending his trial at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

According to a GoFundMe fundraiser that is no longer accepting donations, Greenwood had two children, ages 3 and 8.

