Police ID body found in water near NJ landfill
🚨 A man's body was found near the Middlesex County Landfill
🚨 Investigators are looking into cause of death
EAST BRUNSWICK — The body of a man who was found behind the Middlesex County Landfill has been identified.
State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan said the body was discovered the morning of Aug. 8 in the water where the Raritan and South rivers meet behind the landfill.
The man was Reynaldo Salcedo-Tavarez, 45, of Edison.
The circumstances of how Salcedo-Tavarez's body was found or why it was in the river were not disclosed by Marchan.
The landfill is only open to licensed solid waste haulers. It is operated by the Middlesex County Utilities Authority.
