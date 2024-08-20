MONROE (Gloucester) — This South Jersey township was the site of a body-deforming acid attack against a 42-year-old woman last month, an act of apparent retribution by her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

The acid-wielding assailants — Betty Jo Lane, 38, and Jmarr McNeil, 39, both of Jacksonville, Florida — and the ex-partner, William DiBernardino, 49, of Boynton Beach, Florida, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal attempt, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon unlawful purpose, and stalking.

According to officers dispatched to the scene on July 26, the victim had returned from work to her residence in the Forest Hills development. Upon opening her car door, police say she was approached by a female assailant.

The attacker threw a cup filled with a highly caustic substance before fleeing in a vehicle, according to police.

The victim sustained chemical burns over 35% of her body. She was airlifted to a burn center where she is still being treated, police said.

Investigators identified the vehicle as a rental from a Florida. From there, McNeil and Lane were identified as the suspects.

Prosecutors say DiBernardino enlisted and paid the two suspects drive to New Jersey in the rental to attack the victim.

Lane, McNeil, and DiBernardino were arrested in Florida by police and U.S. Marshals. They are expected to be returned to New Jersey to face charges.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Tuesday evening whether they had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

