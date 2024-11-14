NJ water shortage: Stop doing these things to conserve — NJ Top News
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:
⬛ This is where to get the best turkey in NJ for Thanksgiving
As you make your plans for this year's feast, don't skimp on the turkey.
While it is easy to grab a frozen bird from you local grocer, I would encourage you to get a fresh turkey from one of the many New Jersey farmers who raise them.
Not only will you have a better bird that is full of flavor and so moist and delicious, you will be supporting the Garden State's vital agriculture industry.
Here is where to find the best turkey and my secret recipe for making the best bird you have ever served.
⬛ NJ man charged with murder after daytime attack near Times Square
A New Jersey man has been charged with murder, accused of strangling a woman in front of a midtown Manhattan hotel one afternoon last month.
New York City Police responded on Oct. 29 around 1:35 p.m. to a 911 call, about a 23-year-old woman attacked outside of 305 West 46 Street, just a couple blocks from Times Square, the NYPD said.
The victim, Leslie Torres, was picked up by EMS near Riu Plaza Hotel and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Torres had been living a block south, at a temporary housing shelter.
⬛ Donations to NJ church charity stolen from FedEx drop box
About 1,700 donations to the annual Paterson Diocesan Ministries Appeal have gone missing from after being left in a FedEx drop box.
Three packages of donations were placed in the box for shipping to a third party that processes and records donations on Oct. 30 and 31, according to a letter from the Paterson Diocesan Center. The packages never arrived at their destination and the tracking numbers were never entered in FedEx system
⬛ Follow these steps to help NJ avoid a drought emergency
You may want to adapt to using less water.
New Jersey is one step away from enforcing water use restrictions.
Facing consistently dry conditions, and with no significant rainfall in sight, New Jersey officials on Wednesday shifted the state's drought status from a "watch" to a "warning."
It's more of an administrative move that impacts supply-side actions. But with it, officials are urging residents to conserve water at home.
⬛ Six Flags announces big changes for popular NJ coaster and rides
JACKSON — The ownership of Six Flags Great Adventure will make a major announcement about the park and its future later this week, sources tell New Jersey 101.5.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation will announce the closing of the Kingda Ka roller coaster. The company will also announce additional plans as part of a $50 million dollar investment in the park to commemorate its 50th-anniversary celebration.
Here is what we know about the future plans.
