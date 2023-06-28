NJ warns schools about trans policy – NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ NJ Schools warned about trans policy

Parents urged to report districts not in compliance

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Ohio man stole Jersey Devil statue from NJ lunch spot, cops say

Thomas Bintz of Ohio is accused of stealing the iconic Jersey Devil statue from Lucille's Luncheonette in Stafford on June 23, 2023.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 2 tornadoes during Monday's heavy thunderstorms in NJ

One tornado touched down in Bernardsville but the National Weather Service has not yet disclosed if the other twister came down in New Jersey or Pennsylvania.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Gross - Police hunt for dirty diaper dumper in Gibbstown, NJ

Someone has been dumping bags of dirty adult diapers along the road in Gibbstown, Gloucester County, NJ

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ There is a dolphin stranded in Woodbridge, NJ

38 dolphins have stranded themselves or been spotted at New Jersey ocean beaches and bodies of water.

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.