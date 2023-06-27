Gross – Police hunt for dirty diaper dumper in Gibbstown, NJ

💩 Bags of dirty adult diapers are being dumped along local roads

Someone has been dumping bags of dirty adult diapers along the roads in Gibbstown, Gloucester County.

The diapers have been stuffed in trash bags along with soaked urine pads.

Greenwich Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying the dirty diaper dumper. They have released the image of the suspect's vehicle, which appears to be a newer gray in color Nissan Altima with a New Jersey license plate.

Police also claim this has been happening in other towns, but did not specify where.

A Facebook post from police paraphrased a speech from Liam Neeson in the 2008 movie "Taken" and said if the person stops the dumping now, they wont be pursued.

I don't know who you are. I don't know what you want. If you are looking for ransom I can tell you I don't have money, but what I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I have acquired over a very long career. Skills that make me a nightmare for people like you. If you let my daughter go now that'll be the end of it. I will not look for you, I will not pursue you, but if you don't, I will look for you, I will find you and I will kill you. — Liam Neeson, Taken (2008)

"We don't know who you are. We don't know what you want. But what we do have are a very particular set of skills, skills we have acquired over a very long career, skills that make us a nightmare for people like you," the post reads.

Then came the warning, "If you stop now, that'll be the end of it. We will not look for you. We will not pursue you. But if you don't, we will look for you, we will find you, and we will fine you."

However, if you recognize the car or know anything about this diaper dumper, your asked to contact Greenwich Township Police.

