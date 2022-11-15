Twice-convicted NJ child sex predator gets 16 years in prison

After being granted a new trial and then found guilty again, a South Jersey man has been sentenced for the same sexual abuse of a young child more than a decade ago.

On Nov. 9, 54-year-old Pascual Matias was handed down a 16-year prison term, stemming from his August conviction by a Cumberland County jury of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Matias repeatedly had sex with a victim younger than 13 over a three-year span that ended in November 2009, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The sexual assaults happened in Bridgeton and Greenwich Township.

He had been convicted of the same offenses and sentenced to the same term after a 2017 trial, but was then granted an appeal for a new trial.

When Matias was sentenced for a second time, a judge also denied a defense motion for a new, third trial.

He would have to serve a majority of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole, under the No Early Release Act.

Matias was also required to register for Megan’s Law and would then be subject to parole supervision for life.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

