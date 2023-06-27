2 tornadoes during Monday’s heavy thunderstorms in NJ

🔴 Two Tornado Warnings were issued within minutes of each other Monday

Two more tornadoes formed during Monday's thunderstorms but only one touched down in New Jersey.

Tornado Warnings were issued within minutes of each other around 3 p.m. after rotations were detected by radar. One was for Northampton County, Pennsylvania and Warren County, New Jersey. The second was for Hunterdon and Somerset counties.

A storm survey team from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly confirmed that one touched down in Bernardsville during a strong thunderstorm. The team did not yet disclose its path and wind speed.

Trees and wires fell onto NJ Transit's Gladstone Branch Monday afternoon, causing service to be suspended between Gladstone and Summit.

It is the 10th tornado of the year to touch down in New Jersey. Its rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, wind speed and path were not yet disclosed.

The survey team also confirmed a tornado somewhere in the area between Martins Creek in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, and Belvidere in Warren County, New Jersey. It touched down in Martins Creek, according to the survey team.

The tornado had a top wind speed of 65 mph and was rated EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Arrows point to radar images of tornadoes 6/26/23 Arrows point to radar images of tornadoes 6/26/23 ( National Center for Atmospheric Research) loading...

Enhanced Fujita Scale Enhanced Fujita Scale (NOAA) loading...

Thunderstorms continued to roll across New Jersey from south to north early Tuesday night and then moved further to the west during the midday hours. More thunderstorms formed during the afternoon headed for New Jersey but no thunderstorm watches or warnings were issued as of 4:30 p.m.

Sophia Laico contributed to this report

