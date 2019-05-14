NJ Transit: Expect major delays for BTS concert at MetLife

EAST RUTHERFORD — NJ Transit says riders attending the BTS concerts at MetLife Stadium on Saturday and Sunday should expect long delays after the shows.

The K-pop group brings its sold-out "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" tour to New Jersey for two shows that start at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The warning comes weeks after NJ Transit took hours to transport Wrestlemania fans by train from the Meadowlands to Secaucus Junction. The agency said the wait could take two or more hours after each show this weekend.

NJ Transit said it has the operational capacity to move about 7,500 customers per hour between the two stations. The agency is required to provide rail service for events of more than 50,000 at MetLife Stadium.

"Based on the current system we have, 7,500 is the absolute best we can do in transporting customers. That's what the system was built for. If we had $250 million to build a better system then we could do more," Snyder said.

NJ Transit said that one issue that caused problems was Wrestlemania running past a contracted end time of 10:30 p.m., an allegation World Wrestling Entertainment denied. Snyder would not disclose the scheduled end time for the BTS concerts.

The day after Wrestlemania in April, NJ Transit said the decision to extend the event resulted an inability to operate some of those trains due to federal requirements limiting train crew hours.

Fans also criticized the lack of communication with riders.

Line for NJ Transit buses after Wrestlemania at MetLife Stadium (Alex via Twitter @RealAlexNovelo)

“At the end of the day, if folks are frustrated, they ought to be," Gov. Phil Murphy said the next day. "I would have been crazed if I were standing there. And by the way, I’m told they (the riders) weren’t communicated with. They weren’t told was what was going on. It’s completely, utterly, dog ate my homework unacceptable. Period.”

Trains will begin service from Secaucus to the Meadowlands on Saturday and Sunday for BTS starting at 4:17 p.m. and then every eight to 16 minutes with the last departure at 8:17 p.m.

Hourly service from the Meadowlands will begin at 5:24 p.m. and run through 9:24 p.m.

When the concert is over, service will operate every 10 minutes until the crowds dissipate, and then every 15 to 20 minutes as needed. The last train will leave at 1 a.m.

Secaucus Junction connects to Newark Broad Street, Newark Penn Station and New York Penn Station.

"We are going to be out there monitoring the crowds and their travel patterns all night long," Snyder said, adding that NJ Transit customer service ambassadors will be on duty as well.

Buses will supplement train service starting at 9:30 a.m. from platform 10 at Secaucus Junction to Lot C at MetLife Stadium near the train station on a "load and go" system.

NJ Transit also offered other tips:

Purchase round-trip tickets in advance to avoid long lines.

Use the MyTix feature on NJ Transit’s mobile app.

Customers should familiarize themselves with NJ Transit schedules and fares prior to starting their trip.

A clear bag policy is in effect for the concert. Any type of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bag that is 12”x6’’x12’’ or less in size is permitted. For more information on the bag policy and permitted/prohibited items, visit metlifestadium.com .

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5