‘We’re freezing and soaking wet’ — Big delays for NJ Transit after Wrestlemania

EAST RUTHERFORD — Fans exiting Wrestlemania 35 at MetLife Stadium were met with long lines and delays on NJ Transit buses and trains, and some people had to wait until the start of the morning commute to make it home.

The event finished at 12:30 a.m. Monday. In a prior news release, NJ Transit said the last train and bus would not depart any earlier than 1 a.m. Trains were to operate every 10 minutes "until the crowds dissipate."

The WWE announced the crowd as 82,265, winning praise from Gov. Phil Murphy in a WWE press release .

"WWE outdid themselves by creating an even more exciting WrestleMania than we experienced six years ago. The WWE Universe helped deliver significant economic results to New Jersey, and we look forward to the opportunity of hosting WrestleMania again in the future," Murphy said in the release. He also tweeted a picture of MetLife Stadium as being "ready to rumble," touting the state's ability to host large events.

The problems were chronicled by fans on Twitter, who told of long lines for buses in the parking lot as steady rain fell. Rail riders also reported that trains were full and not moving, to take them from the Meadowlands station to Secaucus to catch the next train.

One tweet had a photo of the departure board at Secaucus Junction showing the last train leaving for New York at 2:21 a.m., with the next departure for Trenton not scheduled until 4:26 a.m., and New York at 5:01 a.m.

NJ Transit did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

