NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday

⬛ Divorce trials suspended in NJ

Matrimonial trials have been suspended in six NJ counties due to a shortage of judges

⬛ NJ casinos say no guns after judge halts more of state gun law

A second temporary restraining order was a response to a separate federal lawsuit, filed by gun rights advocates who said the New Jersey conceal carry restrictions are unconstitutional.

⬛ Video shows someone running minutes after councilwoman was killed

The video shows the person running at 7:31 p.m. eight minutes after prosecutors say Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV.

⬛ Hosting a Super Bowl party? How to save on rising costs

With the cost of everything seemingly on the rise, a few staples of the routine Super Bowl party menu are actually on the decline compared to last year.

⬛ Feels like Spring

Another big warm-up for New Jersey, but rain could dampen the weekend

