♦️ NJ casinos announce own ban on carrying firearms on property

♦️ All 9 casinos are "exercising their rights, as private property owners"

♦️ A federal judge halted more NJ restrictions on concealed guns in "sensitive areas"

ATLANTIC CITY – Casino owners in New Jersey have not waited to see how the court battle plays out over a state law restricting gun owners from carrying in “sensitive areas."

Firearms have been banned from being carried on property at all nine casinos, according to Mark Giannantonio, president of the Casino Association of New Jersey.

Last week, a federal judge granted a second temporary restraining order, against the law that places extensive restrictions on concealed firearms carried in "sensitive locations.”

Mark Giannantonio

The order was in response to a lawsuit filed by the Association of New Jersey Rifle & Pistol Clubs and seven individuals, naming state Attorney General Matthew Platkin and State Police Superintendent, Col. Patrick Callahan, as defendants.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is a top priority for the Atlantic City casino industry,” Giannantonio said in a written statement on Monday.

He continued “Considering the Court Order temporarily restraining enforcement of the State law prohibiting the carrying of concealed firearms in public places, including casinos, all of the Atlantic City casinos are exercising their rights, as private property owners, to prohibit the carrying of firearms on their premises.”

The more recent temporary restraining order meant that the state has been prevented from enforcing concealed carry gun restrictions at the following locations:

✅ park, beach, recreation facility or area

✅ State Park Service property

✅ publicly owned or leased library or museum

✅ bar or restaurant where alcohol is served, any site where alcohol is sold for consumption

✅ entertainment facility, including theater, stadium, museum, arena or racetrack

U.S. District Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb issued both temporary restraining orders.

Bumb has been a federal judge for 16 years, having been nominated in 2006 by President George W. Bush.

