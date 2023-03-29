NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ NJ moves to ban plastic forks - even for take-out

A New Jersey lawmaker is proposing a ban on plastic utensils for all food orders

⬛ Walmart starts charging for reusable bags in deliveries

Walmart stores in New Jersey began charging delivery customers for reusable bags Tuesday

⬛ Check your account: NJ has started paying out ANCHOR tax rebates

The NJ Treasury Department says more than 800,000 direct deposits are being made today- paper checks will begin to be mailed out the first week of April

⬛ Critics slam 'stupid' NJ bill that bans trucks from left lane

Advocates for truckers say the industry is being punished by a bill that has been approved by a panel of lawmakers.

⬛ NJ shore town approves summer curfew for anyone under 18

Starting May 15, anyone under the age of 18 can't be roaming this Cape May County city past 10 p.m. Sea Isle City officials approved an ordinance Tuesday morning that imposes a year-round curfew for minors.

