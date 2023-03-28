NJ shore town approves summer curfew for anyone under 18

SEA ISLE CITY — Starting May 15, anyone under the age of 18 can't be roaming this Cape May County city past 10 p.m.

Sea Isle City officials approved an ordinance Tuesday morning that imposes a year-round curfew for minors, the city clerk confirmed with New Jersey 101.5.

From May 15 to Sept. 15, a curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Individuals under the age of 18 can be out until 11 p.m. during the rest of the year (except for Halloween and the days leading up to it).

Officials have an "interest in reducing juvenile violence and crime," and an "interest in strengthening parental responsibility for children," according to the language of the ordinance.

Penalties for the juvenile offenders are negligible (warnings and having the parents contacted). But a parent or legal guardian who knowingly lets a minor violate the city's curfew is subject to a penalty of $250 to $500. Additional offenses are subject to higher fines.

The rules won't apply if a teen is accompanied by a parent or or caretaker, or if the juvenile is involved in an emergency or on the way to or from work.

iDino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.