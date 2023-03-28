Critics slam &#8216;stupid&#8217; NJ bill that bans trucks from left lane

Critics slam ‘stupid’ NJ bill that bans trucks from left lane

5m3photos

Advocates for truckers say the industry is being punished by a bill that cleared a panel of lawmakers on Thursday.

"It's punitive, on top of punitive, on top of punitive, and it's unsafe," Eric DeGesero said of the measure, before it sailed through the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee.

DeGesero, speaking on behalf of the New Jersey Motor Truck Association, the New Jersey Propane Gas Association, and the Fuel Merchants Association of New Jersey, called the bill "terrible" and "stupid," and one that defies New Jersey's efforts to be considered a "logistics state."

Under the measure sponsored by Assembly Democrats Joseph Egan and Wayne DeAngelo, trucks weighing at least five tons would be banned from traveling in the left lane of state and toll roads that have at least two lanes traveling in the same direction. A fine for noncompliance can range from $200 to $600.

Under current New Jersey law, trucks need to stay out of the left lane on three-lane roadways, and the maximum fine is $300.

"We are very concerned that this type of restriction would hinder the efficient delivery of products," Mary Ellen Peppard, vice president of the New Jersey Food Council, told lawmakers.

Critics also slammed a portion of the bill that forces an offender to appear in court for a violation.

"I'm a truck driver in Utah, and I'm unaware of a stupid New Jersey law, and I have to come back and pay a fine?" DeGesero said.

The bill does not have a Senate companion.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't

In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law.
However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense.
New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. 
Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings. 

LOOK: The 25 least expensive states to live in

Here are the top 25 states with the lowest cost of living in 2022, using data Stacker culled from the Council for Community and Economic Research.
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM