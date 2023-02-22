NJ Top News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Wednesday:

⬛ Tornado in February? Winds, hail rip through Mercer County

The area of Lawrence Square Village on the Lawrence-West Windsor border took heavy damage with multiple large trees knocked down in backyards, and roof damage.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Murphy - 'no link' between wind power and whale deaths

NJ governor rejects calls to halt offshore wind development projects amid rise in whale deaths. Phil Murphy claims opponents are being 'political.'

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 30 mayors from coastal NJ have urgent demand for Biden and Murphy

They’re concerned acoustic surveys related to the planned wind farm could be responsible for the unprecedented rise in whale deaths

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ lawmaker says carjackings, pop-up shore parties must stop

A State Senator rolls out a multi-bill no-nonsense package to crack down on crime in New Jersey

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ closes American Dream Water Park after shocking accident

The state Department of Community Affairs issued two orders Monday that keeps the eight acre indoor water park closed during what would likely be one of its busiest of the year as many schools are on their February vacation.

Click HERE to read more.

