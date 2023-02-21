30 mayors from coastal NJ have urgent demand for Biden and Murphy

💨 Mayors in 30 shore communities are calling for wind farm activity to stop

💨 They’re worried the work in the ocean may be contributing to recent whale deaths

💨 The demand comes after a 10th dead whale washes ashore

With 10 dead whales washing ashore on New Jersey and New York beaches since December, 30 mayors of New Jersey coastal towns have banded together to call for an immediate moratorium on all offshore wind activity.

The latest whale death was confirmed at Far Rockaway in Queens.

In a letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Phil Murphy, the group is urging a thorough investigation by federal and state authorities to determine why so many whales are suddenly dying.

The mayors are voicing concerns that acoustic surveys related to offshore wind development off the Jersey coast may be a contributing factor in the unprecedented number of whale fatalities over the past couple of months.

APTOPIX Offshore Wind-Dead Whales AP loading...

Not opposed to clean energy

Their letter emphasizes that “while we are not opposed to clean energy, we are concerned about the impacts these projects may already be having on our environment.”

They note offshore wind developers have obtained permits for the “incidental taking” of whales, which would typically be illegal under federal law. This could include potential injury to whales, such as damaging their hearing, or by causing behavioral disruptions in feeding and migration.

The group points out that in response to similar concerns, Benjamin Laws, the deputy chief for the permits and conservation division with the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources, says that “there is an expectation that the work will impact marine life, including whales.”

State of the State New Jersey AP loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy dismisses concerns

Supporters of the giant wind farm project being built off the South Jersey coastline include Murphy, who has insisted that these concerns have been debunked.

NOAA and several other environmental groups have also denounced the lack of evidence about the cause of recent whale deaths and have dismissed speculation there may be a link to the offshore wind work underway.

On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk to join the call for a pause in wind projects so the impact on marine life can be researched.

The mayors calling for a pause come from these municipalities:

Atlantic Highlands

Avon by the Sea

Barnegat Light

Bay Head

Beach Haven

Berkley

Brick

Brielle

Brigantine

Deal

Harvey Cedars

Linwood

Little Egg Harbor

Long Beach

Mantoloking

Margate City

North Wildwood

Ocean City

Point Pleasant

Point Pleasant Beach

Sea Girt

Seaside Park

Ship Bottom

Spring Lake

Stafford

Stone Harbor

Toms River

Ventnor City

Wildwood

Wildwood Crest.

