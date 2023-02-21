30 mayors from coastal NJ have urgent demand for Biden and Murphy
💨 Mayors in 30 shore communities are calling for wind farm activity to stop
💨 They’re worried the work in the ocean may be contributing to recent whale deaths
💨 The demand comes after a 10th dead whale washes ashore
With 10 dead whales washing ashore on New Jersey and New York beaches since December, 30 mayors of New Jersey coastal towns have banded together to call for an immediate moratorium on all offshore wind activity.
The latest whale death was confirmed at Far Rockaway in Queens.
In a letter to President Joe Biden and Gov. Phil Murphy, the group is urging a thorough investigation by federal and state authorities to determine why so many whales are suddenly dying.
The mayors are voicing concerns that acoustic surveys related to offshore wind development off the Jersey coast may be a contributing factor in the unprecedented number of whale fatalities over the past couple of months.
Not opposed to clean energy
Their letter emphasizes that “while we are not opposed to clean energy, we are concerned about the impacts these projects may already be having on our environment.”
They note offshore wind developers have obtained permits for the “incidental taking” of whales, which would typically be illegal under federal law. This could include potential injury to whales, such as damaging their hearing, or by causing behavioral disruptions in feeding and migration.
The group points out that in response to similar concerns, Benjamin Laws, the deputy chief for the permits and conservation division with the NOAA Fisheries Office of Protected Resources, says that “there is an expectation that the work will impact marine life, including whales.”
Gov. Phil Murphy dismisses concerns
Supporters of the giant wind farm project being built off the South Jersey coastline include Murphy, who has insisted that these concerns have been debunked.
NOAA and several other environmental groups have also denounced the lack of evidence about the cause of recent whale deaths and have dismissed speculation there may be a link to the offshore wind work underway.
On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk to join the call for a pause in wind projects so the impact on marine life can be researched.
The mayors calling for a pause come from these municipalities:
Atlantic Highlands
Avon by the Sea
Barnegat Light
Bay Head
Beach Haven
Berkley
Brick
Brielle
Brigantine
Deal
Harvey Cedars
Linwood
Little Egg Harbor
Long Beach
Mantoloking
Margate City
North Wildwood
Ocean City
Point Pleasant
Point Pleasant Beach
Sea Girt
Seaside Park
Ship Bottom
Spring Lake
Stafford
Stone Harbor
Toms River
Ventnor City
Wildwood
Wildwood Crest.
David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com