NJ Top News for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Park Outside - Massive recall of NJ cars due to fire risk

Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being recalled because they can catch fire while driving or while parked

⬛ 1 dead, 2 arrested in Hackensack mall overdose, reports say

An unnamed law enforcement source told NBC 4 New York and other outlets that two people have been charged in relation as to how the fentanyl was obtained. One of the five women who overdosed has also died.

⬛ Anti-Semitic incidents up sharply in New Jersey

The Garden State has the 3rd highest total of any state in the nation for Jewish harassment, vandalism and assaults

⬛ Arson? NJ railroad trestle fire smolders into Thursday

Flames destroyed the wooden Matawan Railroad train trestle and burned along Northeast Corridor tracks in Highland Park and Edison Wednesday afternoon.

⬛ Confronting Bullying - A New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall

Watch the replay and learn how to identify signs of bullying and how to ensure schools keep your kids safe.

