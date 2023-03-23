Anti-Semitic incidents up sharply in New Jersey

⚫ Anti-Semitic incidents in the Garden State shot higher last year

⚫ There were 408 confirmed incidents – the highest total ever in NJ

⚫ Anti-Semitic incidents were reported across the state

A new report finds anti-Semitic incidents are on the rise in the Garden State.

According to Scott Richman, the New York/New Jersey director of the Anti-Defamation League, the state had 408 incidents last year, the third highest total of any state in the nation, trailing only New York and California.

“We encountered more anti-Semitic incidents in 2022 than any other year, it was the highest year on record, that was both nationwide as well as specifically in the state of New Jersey,” he said.

He said last year’s total was 10% higher than a record-breaking 2021, which saw a 25% increase from 2020.

An all-time high

Nationally, reported anti-Semitic incidents in the United States hit an all-time high of 3,697 incidents in 2022, a 36% increase relative to 2021 numbers.

Incidents are divided into three categories: harassment, vandalism and assault.

“Harassment being a person who is perhaps verbally abused or perhaps something on social media. Vandalism: this could be some sort of graffiti at a Jewish institution or a swastika at a school.”

The report finds there were 244 incidents of harassment in the Garden State, 155 incidents of vandalism and nine incidents of physical assault.

Courtesy ADL Courtesy ADL loading...

Many incidents across the state

Ocean County, home to a significant Orthodox Jewish community, had the most incidents.

Of the 408 antisemitic incidents recorded in New Jersey in 2022, 137 took place in public areas, 120 took place in non-Jewish K-12 schools, 46 took place at Jewish institutions, 44 occurred at private residences and 37 took place at business establishments. The remaining 24 incidents occurred at colleges/universities (17) or online (7).

An alarming trend

Richman called the trend alarming and said “ADL is working closely with victims, schools, law enforcement, elected officials, and faith and community leaders to combat these record levels of anti-Semitism.”

He said the report is being made public because “we believe deeply that data drives policy, that if you expose these issues to the light of day that policy will be put in place, that the community will express concern and want to do something about it.”

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

