NJ to toss thousands of DWI cases — NJ Top News

Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Thursday:

Pulling a sled in the snow in Basking Ridge, NJ DOT warning sign Pulling a sled in the snow in Basking Ridge (Kristin Williams) NJ DOT warning sign (Dave Lansing) loading...

For most of the state, the concern is ice and not snow.

Hundreds of schools are on a delayed opening this morning.

State offices, including MVC Agencies, will be opening at 11 a.m.

Vehicle allegedly stolen in Summit Google Maps/Canva/Townsquare Media Illustration loading...

SUMMIT — A group of New Jersey teenagers are accused of teaming up to steal a luxury vehicle this week in an affluent area of Union County.

First responders were first notified of the missing 2022 Range Rover Monday evening, according to the Summit police. The report mentioned the vehicle was taken from a public parking garage in the downtown area.

Using the stolen vehicle’s GPS system, law enforcement was able to track the SUV later that evening in Elizabeth on Pine Street.

Five males were inside but all ran once they saw police come up to the vehicle. Police captured only four of the five.

Stolen baby Congo African Grey parrot (Birds by Joe 2 via Instagram) Stolen baby Congo African Grey parrot (Birds by Joe 2 via Instagram) loading...

SADDLE BROOK — Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of stealing an expensive bird from a store in North Jersey.

Onyx Calderon, 24, of Paterson is wanted for the theft of the exotic $7,000 Congo African grey parrot, according to Saddle Brook police.

Police Chief John Zotollo, Jr. said Calderson stole the parrot from Birds by Joe 2 on Thursday, Jan. 23.

On Monday, the African parrot made its way back to the Saddle Brook shop. It was found in Paterson and was returned to the owner.

Now, police are trying to find Calderon. if you know anything, call the number on your screen.

Canva Canva loading...

New Jersey has released a list of 25 reasons that people should visit the state this year ... but you could use it as a cheat sheet for finding some new enjoyment in your home state.

The New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism is out with a new list for 2025, which gives residents and visitors some options for any time of the year.

"Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventure, cultural experiences or family-friendly fun, the little state of New Jersey promises 25 big reasons to wow you this year," the state says.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

New Jersey has published records for more than 20,000 driving-while-intoxicated convictions that may have not been legit. And individuals impacted by the improper breathalyzer tests can be in line to have convictions overturned.

The Office of the Attorney General on Monday released two public documents that aim to help DWI offenders learn whether or not they were rightfully convicted.

One file contains more than 23,000 DWI cases that may have been impacted between November 2008 and April 2016. During that time, according to a New Jersey Supreme Court ruling, a New Jersey State Police sergeant — who is now in prison — did not follow proper protocol while calibrating several Alcotest instruments that were to be used to determine drivers' sobriety on the road.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

Where the most drunk drivers are arrested in New Jersey Ranked by county, this is where New Jersey police made the most DUI arrests from July 2023 through June 2024. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

All New Jersey connections in 2025 Super Bowl Among the two teams in this year's Super Bowl, some pros have New Jersey roots, while others are seasonal residents. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Don't complain: Seven reasons why you're lucky to be living in NJ Despite the cost, here are seven lucky reasons why you should be proud to be living in such a fun and great state as New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.