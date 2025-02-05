School delayed openings, cancellations for Thurs, Feb 6

All forms of winter weather are expected to start falling across Wednesday night and continue Thursday morning creating treacherous travel conditions.

Snow will begin falling Wednesday evening in the southwest corner of the state and become heavier and steadier as it spreads north, according to NJ 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. Warmer air will penetrate the middle and lower layers of the atmosphere, forcing a transition from straight snow to an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain.

"By daybreak Thursday, a flip from icy mix to rain will be underway, starting along the coast and traversing inland. This is the critical moment of this storm, as the morning commute gets underway," Zarrow said. "By mid to late morning Thursday, we should see mainly rain around the Garden State."

Precipitation will come to an end by early Thursday afternoon.

Another snow-ice-rain mess

Friday will be windy but without any precipitation. There are two more winter storms to keep track of in the next week, according to Zarrow.

First up is a similar wintry mix starting late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning. A snowier storm looks to affect New Jersey on Tuesday.

