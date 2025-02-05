Gang of NJ teens stole luxury vehicle in broad daylight, cops say
🚨 The teens allegedly stole a vehicle this week
🚨 Teens were caught after a brief police chase
🚨 The SUV was stolen in Summit and found in Elizabeth
SUMMIT — A group of New Jersey teenagers are accused of teaming up to steal a luxury vehicle this week in an affluent area of Union County.
First responders were first notified of the missing 2022 Range Rover Monday evening, according to the Summit police. The report mentioned the vehicle was taken from a public parking garage in the downtown area.
Using the stolen vehicle’s GPS system, law enforcement was able to track the SUV later that evening in Elizabeth on Pine Street.
Five males were inside but all ran once they saw police come up to the vehicle. Police captured only four of the five.
The four suspects are a 16-year-old from Newark; two 16-year-olds from Elizabeth; and Andy Delaluzclara, 19, of Summit.
The suspects were released after being charged with third-degree receiving stolen property and fourth-degree obstruction of justice.
