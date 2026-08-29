With summer winding down, it’s time that we squeeze out every last bit of the beach season at the Jersey shore.

The appeal isn’t just the ocean waves or the local bars and restaurants, it’s also the boardwalks.

Walking past the different sights and sounds of boardwalk games, the smell of funnel cake, getting a scoop of ice cream, or going on your favorite rides can unlock a deep sense of nostalgia for New Jerseyans.

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash Ice Cream

As it turns out, we in the Garden State are doing it better than most: USA Today just put out their 10Best list of the Best Boardwalks in the U.S., and we barely left room for the rest of the nation.

New Jersey dominates the list of best boardwalks in the U.S.

The expert panel assembled by USA Today nominated the most outstanding boardwalks in the country. Then, readers voted to determine which of them deserved the title of best in the United States.

Which of our boardwalks stood out above the rest?

🔟 Boardwalk at Point Pleasant Beach

5️⃣ Atlantic City Boardwalk

Kylie Moore Atlantic City

3️⃣ Ocean City Boardwalk

Coming in at the top of the list is the Wildwoods Boardwalk.

Chock full of shops, restaurants, bars, water parks, and an amusement pier featuring over 100 attractions, how could you not love the Wildwood boardwalk?

I would argue that you’re not a true New Jerseyan until you’ve been yelled at to “watch the tram car, please.”

Wildwoods Boardwalk (Lauren Suit, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority) Wildwoods Boardwalk (Lauren Suit, Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority)

Take advantage of the last few weeks of summer by visiting these iconic boardwalks.

At least by now most of the Bennies will be gone.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Most visited restaurants and diners in Monmouth County, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Monmouth County last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool.

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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