This week Phil Murphy and his administration doubled down on getting you into an electric vehicle one way or the other. With the desirability of these cars waning with a lot of the negatives associated with them, he thinks if he just makes them more affordable, you'll bite.

The new plan to promote EVs introduced this week was to give out an additional $2,000 to those who want to try one, based on their income.

He's trying to remove the excuse, that these cars are only for the well-off and regular working class or poorer people can't afford them. So, like every delusional, progressive, big government, nanny state nut job, he says "Let's throw money at them so they can buy one."

He realized that his time was almost up and the people in the legislature, even in his own party, weren't supporting his mandate of having all new cars sold in New Jersey by 2035 must be EVs.

There is more than just costs at play here. Many people have safety concerns. Last week two women were burned beyond recognition when their EV lost control and crashed into a building causing a massive fire in White Plains, New York.

When these things catch fire, as they sometimes do, the blaze can be extremely intense and nearly impossible to extinguish with conventional firefighting methods.

Automobile manufacturers and rental car companies are losing a fortune, having invested heavily in these cars. Now in just one year, their popularity among the car-buying public has dropped precipitously. But Phil Murphy wants to make his mark as Governor of our state but being an environmental hero and progressive icon.

He sees a brighter future out of New Jersey after next year somewhere in Washington D.C.

Perhaps following in the footsteps of Christie Todd Whitman as head of the EPA. Anything high up in Washington. At least something to show for all of the progressive nonsense he put us through for eight years here in New Jersey. That's all that this is about, plain and simple.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

