New Jersey is offering an additional incentive if you decide to purchase an electric vehicle.

Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities on Tuesday announced the launch of an income-based financial incentive for EV purchases, to go along with the Charge Up New Jersey incentive program that's been running for years.

“I’m thrilled to announce this additional step toward ensuring every New Jerseyan can choose clean transportation, regardless of their income,” Murphy said. “My administration continues to prioritize lowering emissions and improving air quality in our communities, no matter the ZIP code, by making EVs more affordable and accessible to all.”

Charge Up New Jersey

For five years of Charge Up New Jersey, EV buyers have been able to take advantage of a $2,000 incentive at the point of sale. The state has also been offering a $250 rebate for the purchase and installation of qualifying EV chargers.

So far, more than 37,000 vehicle incentives and more than 6,900 charger incentives have been approved through the program, Murphy's office said.

As of the end of June 2024, New Jersey was home to nearly 184,000 registered electric vehicles.

Charge Up+

The brand new incentive is known as Charge Up+.

With it, the base incentive can total $4,000, for certain applicants.

The new perk — an additional $2,000 — is tied to a buyer's income.

Consumers can pre-qualify online by proving that they participate in another income-based state or federal program, or by submitting information proving that their income lines up with the following thresholds:

⚫ $75,000 for a single filer

⚫ $112,500 for a head of household

⚫ $150,000 for a household

The new incentive is not available retroactively, Murphy's office said. An applicant who purchased or leased an eligible EV prior to Tuesday's announcement can't take advantage of the additional $2,000.

