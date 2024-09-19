Where to find Oktoberfest celebrations in New Jersey

Oktoberfest has become so popular that it spilled over into September. The real Oktoberfest is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, held over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October.

The festival originated on Oct. 12, 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

The whole thing has evolved to be mostly an indoor event in large beer halls and of course, has spread around the world. Who doesn't like a festival whose main attraction is beer and food?

The mayor of Munich the first keg to open the festival. Total beer consumption during Oktoberfest is upwards of 2 million gallons.

The breweries are also represented in parades that feature beer wagons and floats along with people in folk costumes. Other entertainment includes games, amusement rides, music, and dancing.

Oktoberfest draws more than 6 million people each year, many of them tourists.

Of course, New Jersey has its own and with the competition here they're all worth a trip. The first one on our list happens this weekend in Medford.

It goes on Friday 9/20 5-9 p.m. and Saturday 9/21 1-9 p.m. Freedom Park in Medford.

Celebrate Oktoberfest at one of the largest German clubs in America. The Deutscher Club in Clark has their two day celebration of Oktoberfest on Oct. 5 and 6.

Saturday, Sept. 28. It goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Carpenter Lane between Ocean & Perry and Jackson Street is transformed into a German promenade with authentic music and food.

At Veterans Park South on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 28, 1 to 10 p.m.

Oct. 5 and 6.

It's on Sept. 28 and 29 at Chubb Park.

A family-friendly event on Sept. 28 & 29 on Main St. In Hackettstown.

At Reeves-Reed Arboretum. Oct. 5.

In Galloway, NJ. Oct. 5 and 6.

In Mount Olive, NJ. Oct. 5 and 6

In Warren, NJ. Oct. 12.

