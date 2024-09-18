NJ seniors may get a tax break if this congressman gets his way

You work all of your life and pay into Social Security, thinking you'll at least be able to get some of your tax money back when you retire. Then you find out, you get taxes on that money, too.

Not too many seniors are happy about that and could use a break right about now. Well, don't hold your breath, but someone in Congress from our state is working on letting you keep your whole S.S. check.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J. 2nd District, a former Democrat, is working on it. Recently, he introduced H.R. 9359, The Social Security Tax Freedom Act, which would eliminate federal income taxes on Social Security benefits, protect the Social Security system from any shortfalls, and give much-needed relief to retirees.

If the orange man gets elected, just know that he is in favor of that as well.

Van Drew says, "It is just not right that after decades of hard work and paying into Social Security, retirees see their benefits reduced. They have earned these benefits in their entirety and should not have to watch their savings shrink due to additional taxes. This bill will fix that issue by removing those reductions."

Amen. Who knows how far this will go, but lots of us are rooting for it.

Congressman Van Drew goes on to add, "This will not only provide immediate relief to seniors but also help to strengthen the Social Security program's future. It is about more than just tax relief; it is about honoring our commitment to those who have built this country and contributed to its success. It is an important step in ensuring that our retirees can enjoy their retirement without unnecessary financial burdens."

If you enjoy reading the text of congressional bills, enjoy!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

