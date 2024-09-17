There are some awesome day trips from Jersey over the river in New York and Pennsylvania. This is not one of those and it's probably one you may not have ever thought of.

It's within an hour's drive if you live in South Jersey and a bit longer if you are from Central Jersey. We're talking about Wilmington, Delaware. Wait, wait, wait! Don't swipe away or click off! You might actually enjoy this.

The city of Wilmington has been working on the riverfront for quite a few years now and they've done a really nice job.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not suggesting you'll want to move there, but for a nice day trip that's not too far, you will be pleased.

There is something there for everyone, whether you're a family with kids, a young couple looking for a great beer garden, or a senior who wants to take a scenic stroll along the river. You can even take a cruise on the river.

Wilmington is not known for a whole lot other than Joe Biden having a house there but there's plenty of money there from the credit card industry. Yes, the big credit card companies are headquartered there. If you're a young person with a job at one of these big corporate outfits, the riverfront and surrounding area give you plenty to do and a nice place to live.

The Wilmington Riverfront (it's the Christina River, by the way) is easy to get to right off of I-95 from Pennsylvania and just over the Delaware Memorial Bridge if you're coming from Jersey. Check it out.

Great day trip just over the river from New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

