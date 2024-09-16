New Jersey could ban masks in public (Opinion)

This is not about people who are afraid of catching something in public from not wearing their surgical masks.

Although it could, and although those masks are useless, it probably won’t affect them.

Many of us who didn’t panic over COVID tend to be condescending about people wearing masks at the supermarket or in public.

Yes, there are certain people with compromised immune systems and medical conditions who need to wear some sort of protection in public.

I personally know a woman who had a double lung transplant after contracting COVID. Yes, she wears a mask. So, we shouldn’t judge when we see people still out and about wearing a mask.

However, this bill is in its early stages of development and is designed to crack down on people wearing masks who engage in criminal activity. The bill is sponsored by state Sen. John Bramnick, R-Union, and is expected to go through several changes and challenges before getting to the governor's desk to sign.

One of the challenges may come from the ACLU, which is challenging a similar law in Nassau County, New York. They claim a person should be entitled to anonymity when engaging in a protest.

I would argue if you were so committed to your cause that you wish to protest in public and don’t intend to break any laws, then you should be proud to show your face for that cause.

The ACLU seems to always lean towards protecting the criminal rather than protecting the innocent. But I digress.

The three exceptions in the New Jersey bill would be for Halloween, religious celebrations and medical conditions. I doubt if anyone is going to ask for your medical ID card at the local supermarket but there’s always a chance that could happen.

The real aim of the bill is for people wearing masks intent on breaking the law and not having an unfair advantage in evading prosecution. Just think, five years ago this conversation would have never happened. Oh, to be in 2019 again.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

