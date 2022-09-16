This fall cookie is a South Jersey tradition

Every year for as long as I can remember I've seen these orange and black boxes on the shelves of every supermarket in our area.

I mentioned them to Judi, and she had never heard of them. Judi lives in Monmouth County, so we asked if any of our listeners know about these cookies.

One of our listeners from West Windsor called in to say she sees them every fall also and she loves them.

They're Sweetzels Spiced Wafers and fall wouldn't be fall in our world without them.

We reached out to the company to see how far north they distribute their delicious confectionary delights.

It turns out that they're a Southeastern Pennsylvania company that sells their cookies in that part of that state and much of the southern part of our state.

We also learned that they make several flavors of their brand and they are amazing.

Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media Jordan Jansson/Townsquare Media loading...

They're a third-generation, family business, making Philadelphia’s famous Spiced Wafer cookies.

These cookies have become a Philadelphia tradition and synonymous with the Fall Season.

When people begin to see the big displays of Black and Orange boxes in the front of their grocery stores, they know Fall is not far behind.

Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media loading...

The Spiced Wafer recipe dates much further back than three generations and can be traced back as a snack that soldiers were eating during the civil war.

Its roots and origins come from Germany and were brought over by Dutch settlers, just like Gingerbread and other similar cookies.

We like putting the spiced wafers in the microwave for about 15 seconds and then top them with vanilla ice cream. Also they make for great dunking in milk, coffee or hot chocolate.

I can't believe the whole state has not experienced the joy of Sweetzels Spiced Wafers this time of year. You can order them or their other flavors online.

You're welcome!

Along with the Spiced Wafers we also make Ginger Mini Cremes (a mini sandwich cookie with vanilla crème sandwiched between two spiced wafers), Lemon Snaps and Ginger Snaps.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

