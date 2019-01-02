NJ tennis instructor faces more kidnapping, child rape charges

A Jersey Shore youth tennis instructor arrested last year on accusations of attempted sexual assault and child pornography offenses has been hit with dozens more charges alleging that he kidnapped and raped more victims.

A Monmouth County grand jury last month handed up a 46-count indictment against Terry Y. Kuo, 26, of Colts Neck. Kuo, who also goes by the name Victor Lee, was arrested last February on 15 counts of charges after a 13-year-old tennis student claimed various instances of sexual misconduct by Kuo during the summer and fall of 2017.

The latest accusations are more serious.

Prosecutors say investigators found child pornography on the defendant’s electronic devices and evidence of improper conduct with additional youth.

The charges he's now facing could lead to a life sentence with 25 years of parole ineligibility. He remains locked up pending trial.

• Three counts of first-degree kidnapping,

• Two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault,

• One count of second-degree attempted aggravated sexual assault,

• Six counts of second-degree sexual assault,

• Two counts of second-degree attempted sexual assault,

• Four counts of first-degree causing or permitting a child to engage in child pornography,

• Four counts of second-degree manufacturing child pornography,

• Five counts of third-degree possession of child pornography,

• Two counts of fourth-degree lewdness,

• Three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact,

• Eight counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact,

• One count of fourth-degree stalking,

• Three counts of third-degree child endangerment,

• Two counts of third-degree obscenity,

• One count of fourth-degree conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Kuo to contact Marlboro police Detective Edward Ungrady at 732-536-0100 ext. 1099 or Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Stephen Borchard at 732-431-7160 ext. 8649.

Anonymous tips can be provided at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .