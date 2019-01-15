NJ stopping cyber perverts before they can strike children

Garden State cyber investigators are cracking down on child predators and pedophiles.

The New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is receiving more than 400 tips a month about cyber predators.

Task Force Commander John Pizzuro said that’s roughly double the number of tips they got three years ago, and more than most other states.

He said the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children collects the tips from providers like Verizon and AT&T, Facebook and Google, and then will forward the information to his unit.

“Basically there are filters in place by these providers that will look at information that is sent back and forth,” he said.

He said many different types of tips received, not only child porn but “it could be chats, it could be child endangerment, it could be someone trying to stalk or trying to meet a child of inappropriate age."

Pizzuro said all tips are thoroughly reviewed and “probably 1 out of 15 cyber tips turn into an investigation, and then about 20 percent of those cases will end in an arrest.”

He said if anyone has information about child endangerment or any inappropriate behavior they can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

His message to cyber predators is they're watching you and coming after you.

