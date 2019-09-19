NJ mom: We’ve seen my missing daughter on sex website

WESTAMPTON — A determined mother is pushing the search for her 17-year-old daughter Aviana Weaver, who went missing last Saturday — and the mother believes may be a victim of human trafficking.

Angelica Scarlett took to Facebook to spread the word about her daughter's disappearance and attract media coverage. Scarlett told New Jersey 101.5 pictures of Weaver have been spotted by investigators on sex trafficking websites.

Westampton police have not yet returned messages early Thursday morning seeking more information. Philadelphia police, whom Scarlett said are also involved in the search, said they couldn't address any involvement in the case.

"We have pornography pictures and my daughter looked completely upset and unhappy in these photos. They believe she is in danger being held against her will. She's 17 and she looks upset," Scarlett said.

She acted on a a tip her daughter may be near Broad and Erie in Philly and was there handling out fliers until early Thursday morning, she said.

"People think they saw her in the area on Wednesday. We were there until until 1 a.m. but no luck," Scarlett said, adding that Philadelphia police officers on bikes were with her.

Aviana Weaver is listed with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children as last seen on Sept. 12.

Scarlett said Weaver's phone was last pinged in West Philadelphia and her phone has since been shut off. Police unsuccessfully tracked her phone to get her exact location, according to Scarlett.

"That failed. Her phone was there but they're changing her number constantly. She doesn't have her phone anymore. They're using flip phones or burner phones or something" Scarlett said.

Scarlett said she got a text from a number that wasn't Weaver's saying she would be home soon for school and she loved her.

Weaver is described as 5 feet and 4 inches, with brown hair, brown eyes and brown hair. The NCMCEC says she is black, white and Hispanic. She is a student at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly.

Her mother said she doesn't believe Weaver would have simply run away.

"She's never done this before. This is her senior year. She went to school for the first few days and then disappeared," Scarlett said. "She missed an eye doctor appointment. She doesn't have any clothes. This is not like her. She hasn't been known to be on any drugs. We don't have family or friends in Philadelphia. It's completely out of character and scary."

Scarlett asked anyone with information about Weaver's location to call Westampton police at 609-267-8300.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

