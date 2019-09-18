Search continues days after cops say girl was kidnapped from NJ playground

BRIDGETON — The search for missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez continued for a third evening on Wednesday in what police believe was an abduction.

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday night for the girl last seen at City Park in Bridgeton on Monday afternoon playing with her 3-year-old brother while their mother, Noema Alaves Perez, remained in her vehicle parked about 30 yards away with an 8-year-old relative, according to Bridgeton police.

The 3-year-old came back to the car without Alavez and after a brief search of the immediate area, Perez called 911, police said.

Investigators learned on Tuesday that the girl was taken by a man described by police as light-skinned, possibly Hispanic, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 tall with a thin build, no facial hair, and with acne on his face.

He was wearing orange sneakers, possibly Nike brand, red pants and a black shirt, police said. The Amber Alert says the man placed her in the backseat of a red van before driving away.

The girl was last wearing a yellow shirt with a koala bear on the front, black and white checkered long pants with a flower and white sandals.

Police Chief Michael Gaimari told 6 ABC Action News on Wednesday that they don't have any solid leads and are looking at every possibility.

The girl's father lives in Mexico.

Electronic highway signs throughout the state displayed the Amber Alert information as a search continued around the park.

Her grandmother Norma Alavez made a tearful plea for her return on Wednesday, according to a video posted by 6 ABC Action News.

"I'm begging the person who took her to please return her home," she said.

The girl's aunt, Nayiber Alavez Perez, told CBS Philly that the family's stoic appearance is because they are trying to stay strong and rumors on social media the family is somehow involved are not true and hurtful.

Bridgeton police asked anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

