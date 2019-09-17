5-year-old NJ girl missing — reports she was found are wrong, cops say

BRIDGETON — Police continued Tuesday were searching for a 5-year-old girl who was last seen near the area of a park on Monday.

Dulce Maria Alavez remained missing on Tuesday morning despite incorrect reports that she had been located, according to a Facebook post by Bridgeton police.

Police said she was last seen in the area of City Park.

She was last seen wearing brown pants with flowers and butterflies, a pink-colored shirt with long sleeves and white dress shoes, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information about Alavez's whereabouts to call 856-451-0033.

