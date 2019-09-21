Police are continuing to search for a 17-year-old from Westampton whose mother fears that she has been caught up in a sex-trafficking operation in Philadelphia.

Aviana Weaver disappeared on Sept. 12. Her mother, Angelica Scarlett, has been tirelessly working with law enforcement to track down her daughter, who had just started her senior year at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly.

"The streets can't have my daughter!" Scarlett said Saturday morning on Facebook.

Earlier this week, Scarlett told New Jersey 101.5 that pictures of Weaver have been spotted by investigators on sex trafficking websites.

Investigators were searching for Aviana in West Philadelphia, Scarlett said.

Scarlett was handing out fliers in the area of Broad and Erie into the early hours of Thursday but said there have been no further sightings.

Aviana Weaver, 17, went missing in September 2019.

"I'm being as strong as I can as a mother. I'm trying not to break down and staying focused," she said Friday. "We're going to find her. We're going to find her. I'm staying positive and doing everything I have to do to work with authorities to get my daughter home."

Westampton police on Friday said Aviana was last seen wearing black jeans, a nude-colored tank top, and leopard slides. Weaver is described as 5 feet 4 inches, with brown hair, brown eyes and brown hair. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says she is black, white and Hispanic.

Westampton police said anyone seeing Aviana or with information about her location should call 609-267-8300.

