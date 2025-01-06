🔺NJ man admits recording victims

A 59-year-old Monmouth County man has been sentenced to prison for using a hidden camera to record female victims — some of them minors — in an Ocean County bathroom.

Michael Mattina, of Matawan, was sentenced to five years in prison for the distribution of child pornography.

He was also sentenced to a four-year term for invasion of privacy, to be served back-to-back.

Mattina pleaded guilty to both charges on July 22, 2024.

Michael Mattina, of Matawan (Ocean County jail)

He was arrested in August 2020, as part of an investigation by Brick Township police and Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit.

Mattina secretly recorded six female victims, including a 16-year-old, with a hidden camera in the bathroom of a residence in Brick Township.

He then posted the videos of victims on two adult websites.

As part of his sentence, Mattina would also have to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and be subject to parole supervision for life.

