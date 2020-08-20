Matawan man charged with recording women and girl in bathroom

BRICK — A 54-year-old Matawan resident has been charged with secretly recording women and a teenage girl in the bathroom of a township home.

Prosecutors said Michael Mattina took the videos from the hidden camera and uploaded them to two adult websites.

He was charged with five counts of invasion of privacy for recording the videos and six counts of invasion of privacy for sharing them.

He also was hit with charges of child endangerment and manufacturing and distributing child pornography because one of the video targets was 16.

Prosecutors did not publicly say how Mattina knew the women.

New Jersey 101.5 did knot know Thursday whether Mattina had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.