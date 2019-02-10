NJ man killed on Route 78 in double hit-and-run near parked car

NEWARK — A Morris County man died after being struck on Route 78 by two separate vehicles, both of which did not stop, very early Sunday.

Dominic F. Denegri, 29, of Boonton was outside a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the westbound side of the Interstate, near exit 55 for Lyons Avenue in Newark. He was hit twice and killed around 3:30 a.m., according to State Police spokesman Trooper Charles Marchan.

He said both drivers left the scene. Descriptions of the vehicles involved had not yet been disclosed as of Sunday afternoon.

Marchan said there were people in the parked vehicle, but it wasn't clear if it belonged to the Denegri or why they were parked.

