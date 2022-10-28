NJ man gets prison for killing dad and housemate, setting house on fire

It’s 70 years in prison for a Jamesburg man convicted of killing his own father and a second man before setting a house fire in an attempted cover-up nearly three years ago.

Back in June, a jury found 24-year-old Jaree Kitchen guilty of the November 2019 murders of Clifford Kitchen Jr. and Gregory Fisher, both 53 and from Jamesburg.

Over a two-week trial, prosecutors said Jaree Kitchen had returned to town from Georgia to live with his father — but soon after, they began having “significant issues.”

House in Jamesburg after a fire House in Jamesburg after a fire (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

During a brutal fight on Nov. 4, 2019, Jaree Kitchen fatally stabbed both his father and Fisher, who lived in the same home at 7 Sheridan Street.

Two days later, he set the house on fire to try and destroy proof of what he’d done, prosecutors said.

Kitchen was sentenced on Friday in Middlesex County Superior Court to 60 years for the two counts of murder and a 10-year term for aggravated arson, to be served consecutively.

