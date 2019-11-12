Cops ID 2nd man in NJ house fire — say both stabbed to death

JAMESBURG — Police have identified the second man found dead in a borough house fire after both men had been stabbed to death by a son of one of the victims, according to Middlesex County Acting Prosecutor Christopher Kuberiet.

The Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the body of 53-year-old Gregory Fischer was found Nov. 6 along with that of Clifford Kitchen, both in the home they lived in on Sheridan Street.

On Friday, 21-year-old Jaree D. Kitchen, also a borough resident, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, second degree aggravated arson, third degree hindering his own prosecution, third degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth degree destroying physical evidence.

Kitchen is being held at Middlesex County jail pending a detention hearing set for Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Anyone with information on the active investigation is asked to call Jamesburg Police at 732-521-0011 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732- 745-3848.

