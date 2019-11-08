NJ man charged with stabbing father, other victim in torched house

JAMESBURG — A 21-year-old borough man has been charged with killing his father and another person and leaving their bodies to burn after torching his father's home, prosecutors said.

Jaree D. Kitchen was arrested Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated arson, hindering apprehension, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and fourth-degree destroying evidence.

Authorities on Wednesday found two bodies in the burned house on Sheridan Street. One of the bodies was identified as 53-year-old Clifford "Boo" Kitchen. Investigators have not been able to identify the second victim.

Prosecutors say both victims had been stabbed.

Jaree Kitchen was charged on Nov. 8, 2019, with killing his father and another victim and burning his father's home. (via Facebook)

Firefighters were called to the single-family house about 3:45 a.m. Wednesday. Kitchen initially was reported as being missing from the scene.

Prosecutors did not say whether they knew what motivated the killings.

Kitchen was being held at the Middlesex County jail awaiting a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

