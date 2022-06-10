Killed his own dad: NJ man found guilty of Jamesburg double murder

A Middlesex County jury has found a Jamesburg man guilty of killing his own father and a second man before setting a house fire in an attempted cover-up more than two years ago.

Jaree Kitchen, 24, was convicted of the 2019 murders of Clifford Kitchen Jr. and Gregory Fisher, both 53 and from Jamesburg.

Over a two-week trial that ended on June 1, prosecutors said Jaree Kitchen had returned to Jamesburg from Georgia to live with his father — but soon after, they began having “significant issues.”

House in Jamesburg after a fire House in Jamesburg after a fire (RLS Metro Breaking News) loading...

Things came to an ugly head with a brutal fight on Nov. 4, 2019, during which Jaree Kitchen fatally stabbed both his father and Fisher, who lived in the same home at 7 Sheridan Street.

Two days later, he set the house on fire to try and destroy proof of what he’d done, prosecutors said.

Kitchen was also found guilty of aggravated arson, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of desecrating human remains and tampering with evidence related to the murders.

He is slated for sentencing on Oct. 28 in Middlesex County Superior Court.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

