NJ investigates Vineland cop’s fatal shooting of suspect

VINELAND — An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General will continue after an officer with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office fatally shot a 19-year-old man earlier this month.

The Oct. 18 shooting came during a police surveillance operation near the Just Four Wheels Car, Truck and Van Rental on Delsea Drive, according to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal. The business was under surveillance as part of an investigation into a "violent crime" that happened in Cape May County earlier in the month.

Detective John Caccia encountered 19-year-old Millville resident Jacob Servais who was "known as a possible suspect in the investigation," Grewal said. While not providing many details of the encounter, Grewal said Caccia fired his gun three times, killing Servais.

After the shooting, police from the prosecutor's office responded to the scene to begin the investigation before handing the matter over to the Attorney General's Shooting Response Team.

"The nature of any resistance and the use of any weapon on the part of Mr. Servais remain the subject of that ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time," a statement Wednesday from Grewal's office said.

According to New Jersey pension records, Caccia has been with the department for 11 years and nine months, earning a base salary of $75,660. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office deferred questions about Caccia's status with the department to the Office of the Attorney General. An email seeking comment from the office was not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to the October incident, Servais had been charged in June with death by auto, according to The Daily Journal . The charges came after Servais' truck crashed into a tree, killing his passenger, according to the website. State Police told The Daily Journal that the crash came after Servais was fleeing Franklin Township police. The chase was ended when Servais started driving erratically, police said.

More From New Jersey 101.5