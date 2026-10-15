Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Donald Feldman and Caroline Feldman are accused of massive home insurance fraud (Salem County jail, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ family insurance fraud charges - Donald and Caroline Feldman are accused of massive insurance fraud Salem County jail Canva Townsquare Media Illustration

⚠️ West Deptford family members face charges for roles in an insurance fraud scheme.

💰 Prosecutors say the scheme involved about $138,000 in phony insurance payments and kickbacks.

🏠 The fake claims involved properties in Sicklerville and Mantua and made-up construction invoices, investigators said.

TRENTON – Three family members from Gloucester County have been accused of taking part in a massive homeowners’ insurance fraud scheme and stealing well more than $100,000 through phony claims.

Husband and wife, 65-year-old Donald Feldman and 61-year-old Carolyn Feldman each face charges that include second-degree counts of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, insurance fraud and theft by deception, as well as third-degree commercial bribery, insurance fraud, and theft by deception.

Their 34-year-old daughter, Brittany Feldman, faced third-degree insurance fraud and theft by deception.

All three Feldmans, who are West Deptford residents, were additionally charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and theft by deception.

Warehouse purchased by ICE for use as a detention facility on Route 46 in Dover (Township of Dover) Warehouse purchased by ICE for use as a detention facility on Route 46 in Dover

🔴 ICE admits processing 14 at the Roxbury warehouse parking lot in September

🔴Rep. Analilia Mejia says the operations stopped after whistleblowers raised concerns.

🔴 Gov. Sherrill's office says ICE has promised not to use the lot for processing again

ROXBURY — ICE has acknowledged using the parking lot of a controversial Morris County warehouse to process 14 detained people on two occasions in September, despite a court-related agreement restricting the property's use as an immigration detention facility.

Rep. Analilia Mejia, D-N.J., who represents the 11th Congressional District, said ICE used the parking lot of the 470,000-square-foot facility in Roxbury to stage and process detainees on Sept. 4 and 8 after weeks of denials. The operations stopped only after whistleblowers raised concerns, according to the congresswoman.

Sean Higgins, a spokesman for Gov. Mikie Sherrill, said ICE has assured the governor that it will not use the parking lot for processing again.

"ICE does not make our communities safer. Through a bipartisan lawsuit, the Governor and Attorney General stopped the plans for a warehouse in Roxbury that isn't fit for housing humans from being turned into a detention center for 1,500 people," Higgins told New Jersey 101.5.

The facility's future remains tied up in a lawsuit filed by the state of New Jersey and Roxbury Township to stop the project. ICE, the state and the township agreed to a "joint stipulation" requiring an environmental review of the property along Route 46 under the National Environmental Policy Act before detainees could be held there.

Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Robert Beers (Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District) Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Robert Beers

✅The Bridgewater-Raritan school board voted to put Superintendent Beers on leave

✅Parents raised concerns about his language and demeanor

✅The board has not clarified whether further disciplinary action will follow

BRIDGEWATER — The superintendent of one of Somerset County's largest school districts has been suspended for two weeks following public criticism of his behavior, including an email exchange in which he told a school board member to “f*** himself.”

The Bridgewater-Raritan school board voted unanimously Tuesday to place Superintendent Beers on administrative leave beginning Thursday and continuing through Oct. 29, according to video of the meeting.

It remains unclear whether the leave is paid or unpaid, whether the board will launch an investigation or whether further corrective action will be taken. Board member Jeremy Li unsuccessfully sought to make the suspension indefinite. His motion was not seconded, and the board did not name an acting superintendent.

The vote followed a special meeting Monday night called to evaluate Beers' performance after his email exchange with Li. Li had petitioned the board for the meeting, which was announced within the required 48 hours.

During the public comments, parents and residents raised concerns about Beers' demeanor, use of profanity and interactions with members of the community.

Nearly 12% of home-purchase contracts in two major New Jersey markets fell through in September. (Getty images) Nearly 12% of home-purchase contracts in two major New Jersey markets fell through in September. (Getty images)

🏠 Nearly 12% of home-purchase contracts in two major New Jersey markets fell through in September.

💰 Mortgage rates above 7% are making already expensive homes even harder to afford.

📉 Nationally, 14.5% of homebuying deals were canceled, one of the highest rates Redfin has recorded.

For years, buying a house in New Jersey has felt like an exercise in frustration.

Sky-high prices. Bidding wars. Buyers offering more than the asking price just to have a chance.

But something interesting is happening.

More buyers are walking away from deals, even after they've agreed to purchase a home.

And while New Jersey remains an expensive place to buy, the latest numbers suggest some house hunters are becoming less willing to accept whatever sellers demand.

According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, approximately 11.9% of home-purchase agreements in the New Brunswick metropolitan market were canceled in September.

The Newark metropolitan market recorded a cancellation rate of approximately 11.7%.

That means roughly one out of every eight or nine pending deals failed to make it to closing.

Nationally, the cancellation rate reached 14.5%.

A critically endangered North Atlantic right whale tangled in fishing gear (like this one seen off the coast of Massachusetts in 2001) has been spotted near Barnegat Inlet in Ocean County. (Getty Images) A critically endangered North Atlantic right whale tangled in fishing gear (like this one seen off the coast of Massachusetts in 2001) has been spotted near Barnegat Inlet in Ocean County. (Getty Images)

🐋 A critically endangered North Atlantic right whale tangled in fishing gear has been spotted near Barnegat Inlet in Ocean County.

⚠️ Federal officials say the whale's injuries are so severe that the entanglement could kill it.

📞 Boaters are urged to stay away and immediately report sightings to NOAA at 866-755-6622.

An endangered North Atlantic right whale fighting for its life has been spotted off the Jersey Shore. The five-year-old male, identified as whale No. 5192, was seen near Barnegat Inlet on Saturday, October 10, according to the marine research group Gotham Whale. The animal is badly tangled in fishing gear and was previously spotted off Montauk, New York, last month.

The whale's ordeal began at least four months ago. Federal researchers first documented the entanglement in June in Canada's Gulf of St. Lawrence. Fishing line was wrapped along the left side of its mouth and trailing behind its tail. An attempt to attach a satellite tracking device failed because of bad weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has classified the entanglement as a serious injury, meaning the whale is likely to die without intervention.

The sighting is especially troubling because North Atlantic right whales are among the most endangered animals on Earth. NOAA estimates only about 380 remain, including roughly 70 reproductively active females. Gotham Whale and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine are urging boaters not to approach the injured whale. Instead, sightings should be reported immediately to NOAA's Right Whale Hotline at 866-755-6622 or the Stranding Center at 609-266-0538. Quick reporting could be critical to organizing a rescue.

Asbury Park and the perfect summer day in the summer of '26! EJ did a broadcast from our Asbury Park Boardwalk Studio on Saturday August 15, 2026. Asbury Park was hopping! The beach and boardwalk were busy well into the evening with low humidity, sunny cloudless skies and a surf temp of 78° and a light breezy air temp of 80°! EJ felt the need to take a walk and document it! Enjoy the photos! Gallery Credit: Eric "EJ" Johnson

First fall nor'easter slams New Jersey The first fall nor'easter of 2026 rolled in overnight, the last weekend of September. By Saturday afternoon, much of Long Beach Island and other Shore spots were underwater, with stronger than usual high tides and coastal flooding.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, gusty winds downed trees and caused other chaos, as seen in these audience submitted photos. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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