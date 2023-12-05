NJ gun permits delayed — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

New Jersey has streamlined the process for obtaining both a Firearms ID card as well as a permit to purchase a handgun. Nearly the entire process can now be done online.

However, a number of New Jersey 101.5 listeners have complained of long wait times and rejected applications that have to be refiled.

Keep reading to find out what to expect when applying for a permit and the most common mistakes people make that can result in an application being rejected.

Maybe you don't want to give birth in just the closest hospital to your home.

A brand new list from U.S. News & World Report indicates that the care of your newborn can vary significantly from hospital to hospital.

New Jersey American Water has been busy responding to customer concerns about taste and odor changes in the water in parts of five counties.

On Friday, the utility began conducting flushes in targeted areas in response to customer reports about the funny taste and odor of the water in parts of Middlesex, Somerset, Union, Hunterdon, and Mercer counties.

New Jersey American Water said the changes may be attributed to heavy rainfall the areas have received after an extended dry period.

It has been 25 years since "The Sopranos" premiered on HBO.

Since its debut in January 1999, the series has lived on as a favorite among fans who watched the lives of the North Jersey mob family and its brooding patriarch unfold.

While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too.

Struggling pharmacy chain Rite Aid has announced 31 more store closings, including two in New Jersey. This comes on the heels of the 150 announced closings in October, of which over 20 are in New Jersey.

The closures were disclosed in the bankruptcy filing of the pharmacy giant. It was precipitated by falling sales and the debt of an opioid lawsuit which found that the pharmacy overprescribed in amounts “that had obvious, and often multiple, red flags indicating misuse.”

