Water taste funny to you? NJ utility responds to numerous complaints

New Jersey American Water has been busy responding to customer concerns about taste and odor changes in the water in parts of five counties.

On Friday, the utility began conducting flushes in targeted areas in response to customer reports about the funny taste and odor of the water in parts of Middlesex, Somerset, Union, Hunterdon, and Mercer counties.

New Jersey American Water said the changes may be attributed to heavy rainfall the areas have received after an extended dry period.

While flushes are being conducted, the company has confirmed that water samples continue to meet safe drinking water standards.

“We thank our customers for their patience as we work to resolve this issue,” according to a statement on the utility’s website.

