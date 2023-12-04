Rite Aid to close more New Jersey stores: Is yours on the list?
Struggling pharmacy chain Rite Aid has announced 31 more store closings, including two in New Jersey. This comes on the heels of the 150 announced closings in October, of which over 20 are in New Jersey.
The closures were disclosed in the bankruptcy filing of the pharmacy giant. It was precipitated by falling sales and the debt of an opioid lawsuit which found that the pharmacy overprescribed in amounts “that had obvious, and often multiple, red flags indicating misuse.”
In a statement, Rite Aid said it “will make every effort to ensure [affected customers] have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or other nearby pharmacy.”
In a statement to USA Today, a Rite Aid spokesperson said the stores were underperforming and they were closing "to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance."
Rite Aid closures in New Jersey
The two New Jersey stores added to the growing list of closures are:
- 93 Atlantic Boulevard Beachwood NJ 08722
- 121 West Main Street Moorestown NJ 08057
Previously announced New Jersey closures are:
- 1796 4057 Asbury Ave Ste 8, Tinton Falls
- 1970 431 Haledon Avenue, Haledon
- 1977 35 Mill Road, Irvington
- 2521 1636 Route 38 Suite 49, Lumberton
- 3477 773 Hamilton Street, Somerset
- 4045 1434 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown
- 10415 3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford
- 10449 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua
- 10456 108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20, Mullica Hill
- 10505 2370 Route 33, Robbinsville
- 0514 1726 Route 37, East Toms River
- 10517 86 B Lacey Road, Whiting
