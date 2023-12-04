Rite Aid to close more New Jersey stores: Is yours on the list?

Struggling pharmacy chain Rite Aid has announced 31 more store closings, including two in New Jersey. This comes on the heels of the 150 announced closings in October, of which over 20 are in New Jersey.

The closures were disclosed in the bankruptcy filing of the pharmacy giant. It was precipitated by falling sales and the debt of an opioid lawsuit which found that the pharmacy overprescribed in amounts “that had obvious, and often multiple, red flags indicating misuse.”

In a statement, Rite Aid said it “will make every effort to ensure [affected customers] have access to health services, whether at another Rite Aid or other nearby pharmacy.”

In a statement to USA Today, a Rite Aid spokesperson said the stores were underperforming and they were closing "to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance."

Rite Aid closures in New Jersey

The two New Jersey stores added to the growing list of closures are:

93 Atlantic Boulevard Beachwood NJ 08722

121 West Main Street Moorestown NJ 08057

Previously announced New Jersey closures are:

1796 4057 Asbury Ave Ste 8, Tinton Falls

1970 431 Haledon Avenue, Haledon

1977 35 Mill Road, Irvington

2521 1636 Route 38 Suite 49, Lumberton

3477 773 Hamilton Street, Somerset

4045 1434 S Black Horse Pike, Williamstown

10415 3 Marshall Hill Road, West Milford

10449 210 Bridgeton Pike, Mantua

10456 108 Swedesboro Road Suite 20, Mullica Hill

10505 2370 Route 33, Robbinsville

0514 1726 Route 37, East Toms River

10517 86 B Lacey Road, Whiting

